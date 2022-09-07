KP Snacks

KP is home to some of the most iconic British snack brands and also produces all kinds of snacks for the UK’s retailers.

We have been creating ‘Happy Snacking Moments’ for decades, creating exciting snack ideas to meet the changing tastes and expectations of our customers and consumers. We’re passionate about our products and our people and we hold ourselves to high ethical standards throughout our business and supply chains.

KP Snacks is also proud to be part of the Intersnack Group, which was founded in Germany more than sixty years ago and made its first potato chips in 1968. Since then, it has grown and flourished to become a market leader in savoury snacks, present in over 30 countries across Europe, Australia, New Zealand and beyond.