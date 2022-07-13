Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies. In GB, it manufactures and distributes some of the leading soft drinks brands, including Coca-ColaTM, Fanta, Monster, Schweppes, GLACÉAU Smartwater, and Costa Coffee RTD.
It is committed to being a responsible supplier, supporting healthier lifestyles and a healthier planet.
Its sugar reduction journey has seen it reduce sugar across its portfolio and now two-thirds of its volume sales come from low or no sugar soft drinks. This means that 86% of CCEP soft drinks will be HFSS compliant come October 2022[2].
CCEP has also pledged to reach net zero by 2040, all its bottles are 100% recyclable and its 500ml bottles are made with 100% rPET (excluding caps and labels).
For more info: My.CCEP.com
- Promotional Feature
Three months until the HFSS locational regulations – is your store ready?
With HFSS implementation just three months away, it’s important for affected retailers to start giving some thought to how display regulations will impact their store, says Aaron Patel, HFSS strategic project lead at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP).
- Promotional Feature
How to boost your energy drinks sales
Energy drinks are now worth £1.47bn. Find how to capitalise on the continued evolution of the category and why it is key to exciting new and existing shoppers, while meeting changing consumer demands.
- Promotional Feature
Supercharge your energy drinks sales in 2021
Energy drinks account for one in three on-the-go soft drinks sold in convenience in GB1 and are the largest soft drinks segment2. Is your fixture meeting its full potential?
- Features and analysis
Soft drinks: everything you need to know about managing the category
Soft drinks is the second-most valuable category for convenience, here’s management advice from Coca-Cola European Partners
- Features and analysis
Five top merchandising tips from CCEP for the soft drinks segment
Coca-Cola European Partners believes stocking a wide range of low and no-sugar variants is vital
- Features and analysis
CCEP: ‘Core segments for convenience are cola, energy and flavoured carbonates’
Mark Cumming from Coca-Cola European Partners discusses the growing importance of soft drinks to convenience stores
- Features and analysis
What are the key trends in the soft drinks category?
Affordability and the rise of in-home occasions will increase in importance, says Mark Cumming of Coca-Cola European Partners
- Promotional Feature
Coronavirus: insight from CCEP into how shopper behaviour has changed in lockdown
Field Sales Director Ali Adderley explains how shoppers are looking for affordable treats like sparkling soft drinks, in larger packs to enjoy at home – and the role PMPs have to support this
- Promotional Feature
How coronavirus has changed convenience shopper behaviour
While we all hope things go back to normal as soon and as safely as possible, we can be pretty certain of some long-term changes in consumer behaviour, which suppliers and retailers must adapt to