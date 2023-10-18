Partners for Growth
Launched by Unilever in 2003, the Partners for Growth programme has been providing convenience retailers with unbiased category and business advice for 20 years, helping them grow their sales by unto 42%.
Their panel of 8 award winning retailers have extensive experience in running some of the best convenience stores in the country and supplement the advice provided by category experts with retail insights and advice.
Do you have a question for our retail experts or want to find out more? Click here to visit the Partners for Growth website and share your question or comments with us; https://partnersforgrowth.co.uk/contact-us/
Five areas retailers should focus on this autumn?
As shoppers’ priorities are changing again with the colder months ahead, find out how you can cater for their demands and support your business.
Expert advice to help minimise the impact of the cost of living increase on your store
The Partners for Growth category and business experts look at ways retailers can help both their customers and their business viability, in the face of this challenging trading environment.
10 tips to help your business prosper this winter
From spiking Covid rates and the Omicron variant prompting new government guidance, to price increases driving inflation and availability issues emptying shelves, it’s likely to be a challenging winter. The Partners for Growth Retailer Advisory Panel provides strategies to help businesses thrive this season.
How Covid-19 has affected shopper behaviour – and what it means for your business
Unilever’s Partners for Growth team asks category director Kat Simpson to analyse what impact the pandemic has had on shopper behaviour and how convenience retailers should respond
Fixture advice for small stores taken to another level
Retailers are now able to benefit from free and tailored fixture advice with Partners for Growth.