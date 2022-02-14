Nisa
Nisa is an award-winning group, which helps retailers flourish in the retail market by distributing quality and competitive food at scale. Our ethos is to support communities around the UK, by helping independent retailers make a true difference to their local area.
- Promotional Feature
How Fresh Thinking can make a difference to independent convenience stores
With the recent Covid-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of local convenience stores at the heart of their communities, competition in the sector has ramped up. Here, Nisa shows how a Fresh Thinking approach can benefit its partners and help maximise their performance.
- Promotional Feature
Focusing on the future with Nisa
A record number of retailers moved to Nisa Retail in 2020, with those investing in new and upgraded stores enjoying average sales uplifts of 11%.
- Promotional Feature
Evolving store formats to support business growth
Nisa explains why its latest Evolution and Express store formats are worth investigating by independent retailers