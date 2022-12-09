Grenade
At Grenade, we get it done! We’re the UK’s No.1 best-selling protein bar brand and provide a range of delicious healthier snacks that have NO compromise on taste. Our high protein, low sugar bars and creamy shakes are guilt-free indulgence and the perfect treat, loved by customers across the UK.
Low-sugar & high-protein snacks: everything you need to know about managing the category
With consumers focused on health & wellbeing post-pandemic, they are turning to nutrition bars that sustain them during exercise. Grenade takes a look at the latest category trends.
How flavour innovation could boost your protein bar sales
With health high on the agenda for consumers, retailers should place tasty low-sugar, high-protein bars in prominent store locations. Find out how this and new flavour innovation could boost your sales.
How to maximise snack bar sales in convenience
With snacking having grown in the UK market over the past couple of years, Rachel Austerberry, head of wholesale & convenience at Grenade, shares some useful tips on how convenience retailers can maximise their snacking sales in-store.
Maximising the protein bar opportunity
Following the Covid-19 pandemic, 40% of adults in the UK are now motivated to make healthier life choices1, with six in 10 consumers actively trying to choose healthy snacks2 to hit their goals. Grenade takes a closer look at the opportunity this affords protein snacks.
