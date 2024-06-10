Funkin Cocktails
FUNKIN COCKTAILS, the UK’s number one cocktail brand, has been mixing up great cocktails since 1999. With a mission to make consistently great tasting cocktails available to all, FUNKIN COCKTAILS uses only the finest bartender quality ingredients and real fruit in all its products to ensure consumers and bartenders alike can serve up the perfect cocktail every time. In April 2023, FUNKIN COCKTAILS became the first UK cocktail brand to achieve B Corp certification. With a commitment to making the best cocktails while doing the best for people and planet, FUNKIN COCKTAILS is focused on remaining a force for good in the industry.
- Promotional Video
Unlock the potential in the booming RTD cocktail market
The ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail category is continuing to grow, with sales reaching £12 million in 2023. Watch this video to get exclusive insight and advice on how to maximise sales in the summer months and beyond.
- Promotional Feature
Capitalise on cocktails to increase sales this summer
With the cocktails category booming, Funkin Cocktails’ marketing director Ben Anderson looks at its success and shows how c-store retailers can use this momentum to boost their sales over the summer months.