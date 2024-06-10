Funkin Cocktails

FUNKIN COCKTAILS, the UK’s number one cocktail brand, has been mixing up great cocktails since 1999. With a mission to make consistently great tasting cocktails available to all, FUNKIN COCKTAILS uses only the finest bartender quality ingredients and real fruit in all its products to ensure consumers and bartenders alike can serve up the perfect cocktail every time. In April 2023, FUNKIN COCKTAILS became the first UK cocktail brand to achieve B Corp certification. With a commitment to making the best cocktails while doing the best for people and planet, FUNKIN COCKTAILS is focused on remaining a force for good in the industry.