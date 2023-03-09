Britvic
Britvic is an international soft drinks business rich in history and heritage. Founded in England in the 1930s, it has grown into a global organisation with 37 much-loved brands sold in over 100 countries.
The company combines its own leading brand portfolio including Fruit Shoot, Robinsons, Tango, J2O, London Essence, Teisseire and MiWadi with PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, 7UP and Lipton Ice Tea which Britvic produces and sells in Great Britain and Ireland under exclusive PepsiCo agreements.
- Promotional Feature
The benefits of collaboration between retailers and suppliers
Convenience retail in 2023 is a fast-moving, innovative and high-pressured industry, but there may be a valuable tool to help retailers face the challenges in the year ahead.
- Promotional Feature
Grow on-the-go soft drinks as consumption increases
As shoppers navigate the continued return to ‘normality’, and demand for drink-now formats increases, Britvic has released independent research that aims to help retailers better prepare their soft drinks ranges.
- Promotional Feature
Energy drinks: everything you need to know about managing the category
2020 saw several major changes within the convenience channel, including a change in consumer needs within soft drinks. Three key soft drink needs emerged: energy boost, in-home refreshment and socialising, and hydration.
- Promotional Feature
Tap the £240m market for functional wellness drinks
The energy drink market is changing amid the Covid-19 pandemic and shifting attitudes to health.