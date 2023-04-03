JTI
JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. In the UK, JTI’s brands include Benson & Hedges, Silk Cut, Mayfair, Sovereign and Sterling, as well as a number of other tobacco products including hand-rolling tobacco (Amber Leaf) and cigars (Hamlet). JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic and heated tobacco brand, Ploom, as well as a leading manufacturer of nicotine pouches with Nordic Spirit.
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs over 44,000 people and in 2023 was certified Global Top Employer for a ninth consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com
- Promotional Feature
How to maximise your nicotine pouch sales this year
With nicotine alternatives such as smoke-free nicotine pouches growing in popularity, it’s important for retailers to understand the product so that they can communicate information to their customers and maximise their sales. Here, JTI gives the lowdown on the category.
- Promotional Feature
Ways to make stores greener in 2023
With increasing pressure on retailers to be more accountable when it comes to their environmental activity, JTI UK sustainability director Ruth Forbes looks at the challenges facing them and suggests a raft of potential solutions to help.
- Promotional Feature
How to overcome the challenge of retailing heated tobacco
JTI explains why heated tobacco is becoming the must-stock category and how to ensure retail success.
- Promotional Feature
How retailers can access expert support in selling tobacco products
When it comes to selling tobacco products, good advice is critical to helping retailers maximise their sales potential. JTI explains how.
- Promotional Feature
Working together to stub out illicit tobacco
Covid-19 has not slowed the illicit tobacco trade, which continues to take money out of the hands of law-abiding retailers. Fighting it requires participation by all, says Ian Howell, fiscal and regulatory affairs manager at JTI.
- Promotional Feature
Responsible retailing for a greener future
With the global environment and climate change increasingly in the consumer eye, sustainable trading has become a responsibility that all businesses, including convenience retailers, must address – and there are plenty of ways they can do so, says Ruth Forbes, sustainability director at JTI UK.
- Features and analysis
Tobacco & vaping: everything you need to know about managing the category
Next gen category management advice from JTI
- Promotional Feature
Preparing for the menthol and capsule cigarette ban
With less than a week until the ban on menthol and capsule cigarettes comes into force from 20 May, convenience retailers across the county are making final preparations and ensuring that adult menthol smokers are well aware of the range of alternative that will be open to them.
- Promotional Feature
Get ready for the menthol and capsule cigarette ban
With just weeks until the ban on menthol and capsule cigarettes comes into force from 20 May, convenience retailers across the county are making final preparations and ensuring that adult menthol smokers are well aware of the range of alternative that will be open to them.
- Promotional Feature
Retailer’s questions answered: Menthol Ban 2020
With only one month to go until the Menthol Ban, Mark Yexley, Communications Director at JTI UK, talks about the alternative options available to adult smokers after May 20.