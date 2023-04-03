JTI

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. In the UK, JTI’s brands include Benson & Hedges, Silk Cut, Mayfair, Sovereign and Sterling, as well as a number of other tobacco products including hand-rolling tobacco (Amber Leaf) and cigars (Hamlet). JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic and heated tobacco brand, Ploom, as well as a leading manufacturer of nicotine pouches with Nordic Spirit.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs over 44,000 people and in 2023 was certified Global Top Employer for a ninth consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com