Ferrero

Present in the UK since 1966, Ferrero is a leading family-owned global company and is the third-largest player in the global sweet packaged foods market. Its unique and iconic brands are well-loved throughout the UK and include Kinder, tic tac, Ferrero Rocher, Thorntons, Nutella B-Ready and Nutella. The success of each brand is based on quality products which are carefully crafted and supported with significant investment, to deliver great tastes for customers and strong profits for retailers.