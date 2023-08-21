Shopt
*shopt is a cash rewards app that gives independent retailers access to exclusive offers and content from brands while allowing them to earn rewards. Providing information and advice from brands, *shopt focuses on connecting retailers with the biggest brands in the channel, at the touch of a button, and a time that suits them.
- Advertorial
How you can reap cash rewards by simply stocking up on bestsellers
As retailers and shoppers face cost-of-living challenges, many store owners are adapting to support existing customers, but also looking at new ways to attract customers to their store. Find out how Shopt is giving retailers new opportunites to grow their profits.