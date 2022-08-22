Mondelēz International
We’re a big company. But we believe, above all, in one thing – something that’s unique to us – and that’s the power of big and small. Yes, we have the scale and resources of a global powerhouse. But also the speed, creativity and agility of a fresh new start-up.
- Promotional Feature
Biscuits: everything you need to know about managing the category
With biscuits a staple for practically every household in the UK, Mondelēz International explains the changing dynamics of the market and revealls the crunch trends in the category.
- Promotional Feature
Chocolate: everything you need to know about managing the category
Despite the challenges of upcoming HFSS legislation, chocolate will continue to be a popular category as consumers find affordable ways to treat themselves during the cost of living crisis. Mondelēz International takes a closer look at the trends.
- Promotional Feature
Biscuits: everything you need to know about managing the category
Biscuits are a staple for practically every household in the country, here’s some advice from Mondelēz International on getting it right in your store
- Promotional Feature
Chocolate confectionery: everything you need to now about managing the category
Confectionery is one of the most impulsive categories in a convenience store, here’s some management advice from Mondelēz International
- Promotional Feature
A plan for better biscuit sales
See how Mondelēz International worked in store to update a retailer’s biscuit fixture in line with the latest trends and opportunities.
- Promotional Feature
Boosting biscuits
Mondelez International has worked with C-Store to re-invigorate the biscuit fixtures in a selection of c-stores.