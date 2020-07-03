HIM
HIM helps its clients from manufacturers, retailers, foodservice operators and wholesalers to grow their knowledge of shopper behaviours and attitudes.
Contact info
- Email:
- him@wrbm.com
- Website:
- https://www.himshopper.com/
- Opinion
New shopper missions emerge in lockdown
Insights manager at HIM & MCA Insight Katie Prowse discusses the new missions driving customers to stores.
- Opinion
Highlighting the benefits of local
Interest in buying locally sourced produce has accelerated in recent years, driven by health, economic and environmental interests, writes HIM’s Sarah Alhadeff.
- Opinion
The delivery opportunity
Given that convenience stores play a vital role in local communities, now could not be a better time to venture into home delivery when shoppers need it most, writes HIM’s Sarah Alhadeff.
- Features and analysis
Convenience Nation: Capturing new customers
With competition increasing and the retail sector changing rapidly, convenience stores are expanding their range of products and services.
- Features and analysis
Food-to-go special: Market overview
C-stores take a big share of the food-to-go market, but competition is fierce. HIM’s Giorgio Rigali looks at how to ensure continued success
- Opinion
The future of meat-free
Health has been high on the agenda for some time and is firmly established as a mega trend across the UK food and grocery market, writes Steve Gotham from HIM/MCA.
- Opinion
Why coffee is good for convenience
Coffee has become the ultimate convenience category, argues HIM’s Blonnie Walsh
- Opinion
Can c-stores deliver success?
It is clear that the delivery operators see value in servicing the convenience retail market and are willing to go head-to-head to capture that space, but HIM’s Giorgio Rigali asks if it is the right move for the independent sector.
- Blog
Can c-stores compete in food to go?
HIM’s Alice Dolling discusses where the convenience channel fits in to the £21bn UK food-to-go market.
- Opinion
The World Cup for convenience
The Rugby World Cup in Japan is now well underway, and there is no doubt that retailers are benefiting, says HIM’s Giorgio Rigali
- Opinion
Thinking clean, green and lean
Increased consumer awareness of health and sustainability issues has meant c-stores have been forced to adapt their offer, argues HIM’s Shakti Puri.
- Opinion
Combating obesity in the UK
Amid accusations of a nanny state, government proposals for combating obesity are a matter of strong debate, writes HIM’s Katie Prowse.
- Opinion
The core range balance
Managing the delicate balance between core range and specialist products is a crucial one for c-stores to get right, argues HIM’s Alice Dolling.
- Opinion
Futureproofing convenience
It may be cliché, but younger generations are the shopper of tomorrow and have a pivotal role to play in the future of one of the fastest growing sectors in UK food and grocery, says HIM’s Giorgio Rigali.
- Blog
A fad for the future?
This cashier-less c-store trial is a bold move from Sainsbury’s, but will have not been made on a whim.
- Opinion
Brexit worries for food shoppers
HIM’s Giorgio Rigali discusses what shoppers think about the impact of Brexit.
- Blog
In search of new flavours
UK shoppers want their boundaries to be pushed and to experiment with new flavours, and this appetite has extended into world foods and spices, writes HIM’s Blonnie Walsh.
- Blog
Tapping into food to go
Food to go has long been considered a growth opportunity for c-store retailers. With the total food-to-go market set to be worth £21.2bn in 2019, the opportunity for growth has certainly not changed, writes HIM’s Chloe Kent.
- Blog
Future thinking
Zoe Jag-Nathan discusses HIM’s latest future of convenience report.
- Blog
Digital ordering
It is vital that suppliers embrace and invest in B2B e-commerce and are knowledgeable as to the key guiding principles, says HIM’s Chloe Kent.