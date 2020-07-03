HIM

HIM helps its clients from manufacturers, retailers, foodservice operators and wholesalers to grow their knowledge of shopper behaviours and attitudes.

  • Basket shopping
    Opinion

    New shopper missions emerge in lockdown

    2020-07-03T14:21:00

    Insights manager at HIM & MCA Insight Katie Prowse discusses the new missions driving customers to stores.

  • Sarah Alhadeff
    Opinion

    Highlighting the benefits of local

    2020-05-18T14:58:00

    Interest in buying locally sourced produce has accelerated in recent years, driven by health, economic and environmental interests, writes HIM’s Sarah Alhadeff.

  • Sarah Alhadeff
    Opinion

    The delivery opportunity

    2020-04-14T10:55:00

    Given that convenience stores play a vital role in local communities, now could not be a better time to venture into home delivery when shoppers need it most, writes HIM’s Sarah Alhadeff.

  • Hunts Spar Leyland Post office
    Features and analysis

    Convenience Nation: Capturing new customers

    2020-03-25T14:38:00

    With competition increasing and the retail sector changing rapidly, convenience stores are expanding their range of products and services.

  • MAIN PIC_Budgens Islington Breakfast To Go
    Features and analysis

    Food-to-go special: Market overview

    2020-03-17T16:51:00

    C-stores take a big share of the food-to-go market, but competition is fierce. HIM’s Giorgio Rigali looks at how to ensure continued success 

  • Steve-Gotham-MCA-Insight-director-of-insights
    Opinion

    The future of meat-free

    2020-02-24T12:17:00

    Health has been high on the agenda for some time and is firmly established as a mega trend across the UK food and grocery market, writes Steve Gotham from HIM/MCA.

  • HIM_Blonnie
    Opinion

    Why coffee is good for convenience

    2020-01-29T09:26:00

    Coffee has become the ultimate convenience category, argues HIM’s Blonnie Walsh

  • HIM
    Opinion

    Can c-stores deliver success?

    2019-11-26T16:54:00

    It is clear that the delivery operators see value in servicing the convenience retail market and are willing to go head-to-head to capture that space, but HIM’s Giorgio Rigali asks if it is the right move for the independent sector.

  • Alice Dolling
    Blog

    Can c-stores compete in food to go?

    2019-10-31T14:26:00

    HIM’s Alice Dolling discusses where the convenience channel fits in to the £21bn UK food-to-go market. 

  • HIM
    Opinion

    The World Cup for convenience

    2019-10-03T10:58:00

    The Rugby World Cup in Japan is now well underway, and there is no doubt that retailers are benefiting, says HIM’s Giorgio Rigali

  • Shakti Puri
    Opinion

    Thinking clean, green and lean

    2019-09-03T14:03:00

    Increased consumer awareness of health and sustainability issues has meant c-stores have been forced to adapt their offer, argues HIM’s Shakti Puri.

  • HIM_Katie Prowse
    Opinion

    Combating obesity in the UK

    2019-08-06T13:08:00

    Amid accusations of a nanny state, government proposals for combating obesity are a matter of strong debate, writes HIM’s Katie Prowse.

  • Alice Dolling
    Opinion

    The core range balance

    2019-07-12T10:13:00

    Managing the delicate balance between core range and specialist products is a crucial one for c-stores to get right, argues HIM’s Alice Dolling.

  • HIM
    Opinion

    Futureproofing convenience

    2019-06-14T08:55:00

    It may be cliché, but younger generations are the shopper of tomorrow and have a pivotal role to play in the future of one of the fastest growing sectors in UK food and grocery, says HIM’s Giorgio Rigali.

  • HIM
    Blog

    A fad for the future?

    2019-05-14T11:37:00

    This cashier-less c-store trial is a bold move from Sainsbury’s, but will have not been made on a whim. 

  • HIM
    Opinion

    Brexit worries for food shoppers

    2019-04-26T14:44:00

    HIM’s Giorgio Rigali discusses what shoppers think about the impact of Brexit.

  • HIM_Blonnie
    Blog

    In search of new flavours

    2019-03-25T14:03:00

    UK shoppers want their boundaries to be pushed and to experiment with new flavours, and this appetite has extended into world foods and spices, writes HIM’s Blonnie Walsh.

  • HIM
    Blog

    Tapping into food to go

    2019-02-21T15:14:00

    Food to go has long been considered a growth opportunity for c-store retailers. With the total food-to-go market set to be worth £21.2bn in 2019, the opportunity for growth has certainly not changed, writes HIM’s Chloe Kent.

  • HIM
    Blog

    Future thinking

    2019-01-23T15:07:00

    Zoe Jag-Nathan discusses HIM’s latest future of convenience report.

  • HIM
    Blog

    Digital ordering

    2018-12-12T10:27:00

    It is vital that suppliers embrace and invest in B2B e-commerce and are knowledgeable as to the key guiding principles, says HIM’s Chloe Kent.

