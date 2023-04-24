Müller

Müller UK & Ireland is wholly owned by Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller which employs over 32,000 people throughout Europe. In the UK, Müller develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of branded and private- label dairy products made with milk from 1,300 farmers in Britain.

Müller Yogurt & Desserts, the UK’s leading yogurt manufacturer which aims to create millions more Müller moments for its consumers. It is responsible for major brands like Müller Corner, Müllerlight, Müller Bliss, Müller Rice, FRijj and Müller Kefir Smoothie and produces chilled desserts under licence from Mondelez International. It also supplies the UK private label yogurt market from a dedicated, state of the art yogurt facility.