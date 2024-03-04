InPost

InPost is a leader in logistics solutions for the e-commerce industry in Europe.

Founded in 2009, InPost has grown from its first locker in Kraków to become Europe's largest and most convenient automated parcel collection and delivery system – handling 982 million parcels in 2023 alone.

The InPost network consists of over 35,000 parcel lockers, 30,000 shop points and courier and fulfilment services for e-commerce sellers, working with around 100,000 e-tailers across 9 countries (UK, France, Poland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands).

For more information visit: https://inpost.co.uk/business/retail-solutions