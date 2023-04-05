Bazooka Candy Brands

Bazooka Candy Brands International is a division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc., an international marketer of confections products, manufactures and markets the popular lollipop brands Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Big Baby Pop®, Juicy Drop® and other candy and gum products, including the iconic Bazooka® Chews.



Bazooka Candy Brands was originally founded as Topps Chewing Gum, and in its early years produced a popular penny ‘Topps Gum’ from a factory in Brooklyn, N.Y. After World War II, the company developed Bazooka Bubble Gum. In the following decades we have added a number of iconic Sugar Confectionery brands to our range of Edible Entertainment.

The Bazooka Companies was acquired in October 2007 by Madison Dearborn Partners, a private equity group, and Michael Eisner, former CEO of Disney, and is headquartered in New York City. In 2020, following the sale of the Topps Trading cards business, the Bazooka Candy Group of companies became a stand alone business selling and marketing a range of brands in the Sugar confectionery market.