James Lowman
James Lowman is chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores
What are the challenges and opportunities for retailers in 2023?
James Lowman of the ACS looks at some of the challenges facing retailers over the next year
Vaping category causing 'significant concerns for retailers'
The ACS’ James Lowman warns of the growing threat of illicit products and underage sales within the vape category
HFSS restrictions are coming: are you ready?
New legislation on the sale of HFSS is coming soon and retailers need to be prepared
Strengthen ties with your community in 2022
James Lowman explains how convenience stores can solidify themselves at the heart of their communities
Maintaining the momentum in 2021 will be crucial
As we move into 2021, James Lowman of the Association of Convenience Stores stresses the importance of building on the progress made in 2020.
The Spending Review and what it means for convenience
The government’s Spending Review 2020 had some interesting repercussions for retailers. James Lowman of the Association of Convenience Stores outlined its impact.
How convenience can emerge from coronavirus even stronger
What have been the key learnings from the first six months of the pandemic and what’s next? James Lowman of the ACS looks at the positives.
Support is available for face mask concerns
Association of Convenience Stores chief executive James Lowman discusses the support for retailers concerned about face mask legislation.
Fighting back against Sunday trading regulation relaxation
As talk of relaxing Sunday trading regulations comes up again, Association of Convenience Stores chief executive James Lowman urges a united front on the issue.
Support in testing times
James Lowman outlines the work the ACS is doing to support local stores during the coronavirus pandemic.
A cost-neutral scheme for plastic
The Environment Bill, which first made an appearance in the Queen’s Speech, made its long-awaited return to Parliament at the start of this year and more recently had its Second Reading, writes James Lowman of ACS.
Budget priorities
Backed by a proper majority in Parliament, the Budget on 11 March marks the perfect opportunity for the Chancellor to set out a longer term agenda for the country, says ACS chief executive James Lowman.
Protecting shoppers’ access to cash
The ACS is campaigning to protect consumers’ access to cash.
General Election priorities
The forthcoming General Election is about far more than Brexit, argues ACS’ James Lowman
Domestic policy is back in the news
The Queen’s Speech last week, while still pretty Brexit heavy, was a refreshing return to government setting out its domestic legislative intentions in the coming months.
Showing the importance of c-stores
Every year since 2012 we have published the Local Shop Report, our annual look at the convenience sector, and this year’s is the most comprehensive report yet, says ACS chief executive James Lowman.
The value of the local c-store
ACS’ Community Barometer seeks to find out which services the public want, as well as how essential those services are, explains chief executive James Lowman.
Why ‘all in’ DRS is bad news for retailers
Last week, as Theresa May’s premiership approached its end, we saw government ministers and departments releasing consultations, statements, statistics and policy announcements as a final parting shot before the summer recess and the likely formation of a new cabinet, writes the ACS’ James Lowman.
Assured advice for all retailers
While there’s no doubt that our exit from the European Union is still grabbing most of the headlines, there are plenty of rules and regulation changes to keep retailers occupied on a day-to-day basis, writes ACS chief executive James Lowman.
Why reporting crime is crucial
It is key that we take this opportunity to highlight the cost of crime not only in terms of financial loss, but its human impact, writes ACS chief executive James Lowman.