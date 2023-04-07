Jac Roper
Jac Roper is editor for Convenience Store's Dear Jac column. If you've got a retail problem, call Jac on 020 8502 9775 or email: jac@roper-biz.co.uk.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 02085 029775
- Email:
- jac@roper-biz.co.uk
- Dear Jac
Energy bill woes continue to impact retailers
More retailers have raised how much their energy costs have gone up by
- Dear Jac
Chiller removal warning causes retailer distress
Jac Roper hears from a retailer who was sent a recovery notice for a Coca-Cola chiller
- Dear Jac
Retailer unable to afford cash machine
A retailer has been rolled onto a lengthy contract that they would like to get out of
- Dear Jac
Evri remains silent despite commission criticism
The parcel service has failed to respond to complaints from retailers over its commission cuts
- Dear Jac
Camelot called on to help retailer account transfer
Camelot has become involved in a personal situation with a retailer
- Dear Jac
Retailer suffers hate crime victimisation
Sukbhinder Singh and his family have become victims of a campaign of online abuse
- Dear Jac
Can you charge customers for cashback?
Are you able to charge for cashback in your store?
- Dear Jac
What savings can be made by installing chiller doors?
Jac Roper investigates the savings you can make by installing chiller doors
- Dear Jac
Smiths News blocks communication with retailer
Subhash Varambhia has been advised by Smiths News to only communicate via email
- Dear Jac
Does Horizon compensation get taxed?
Jac Roper has a query about taxation of Horizon compensation
- Dear Jac
Display screen solution offered to retailers
Salvation may be at hand for retailers stuck with blank advertising screens
- Dear Jac
Retailer confusion over the impending Scottish Deposit Return Scheme
With less than six months to go to the introduction of DRS in Scotland, retailers have questions
- Dear Jac
Inconsistent approach to cash machines frustrate retailer
A retailer in Wigan feels he should have been provided with a free-to-use cash machine
- Dear Jac
Smiths News fails to deliver on retailer support
A retailer has found Smiths News’ support to be less than helpful
- Dear Jac
Refit dilemma for retailer
Jac is looking for shop fitter reccomendations to help a retailer
- Dear Jac
What’s your policy on cashback?
Jac Roper hears about poor cashback experiences at multiple retailers
- Dear Jac
Vape stock returns prove difficult for retailer
The fast-moving vape category has led to returns issues with retailers left with stock
- Dear Jac
Advertising display woes continue for retailers
Retailers continue to be impacted by the demise of an advertising screen company
- Dear Jac
Is your energy discount enough?
What happens when your energy discount isn’t good enough
- Dear Jac
PayPoint resolves Collect+ termination fee issue
A retailer selling his found was handed an early termination fee bill for Collect+