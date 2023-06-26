Westons Cider
Westons Cider uses traditional methods in its cider making process and over 90% of the apples used to make Westons ciders is sourced within 50 miles of the mill, from the three countries of Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire
The Westons Cider portfolio is widely available throughout the UK as well as in over 40 countries globally
UK on trade listings include Mitchells & Butlers, JD Wetherpoons, Loungers, Greene King, Molson Coors, Matthew Clark and Regional Brewers & Distributors nationwide
UK retail listings for the range include all the major grocers such as Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, the Co-op and Booths
For more information visit www.westons-cider.co.uk
Contact info
- Website:
- www.westons-cider.co.uk
- Promotional Feature
Why the importance of cider innovation is overstated
With cider a popular category in the convenience channel, Westons Cider’s off-trade category manager, Emily Jenkins gives her view on how retailers can optimise sales – and why this means not getting distracted by innovation.