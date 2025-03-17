Supermalt has launched a new ‘Design Your Can’ competition in collaboration with the Windrush Generation Legacy Association (WGLA) to give emerging designers an opportunity to showcase their work.

Synonymous with Afro-Caribbean history and culture, the brand is looking to support up and coming creatives who are often underrepresented, with a focus on the Supermalt fanbase or Global Majority communities, to give the 500ml can format a summer upgrade.

The competition encourages creative individuals to submit their original designs, and base their work on one of three categories:

What community means to you

A celebration of your culture

A personal memory associated with Supermalt

Submissions opened on Friday 14 March and close on Sunday 27 April with three winning designs featured on a limited edition run of Supermalt Cans from this summer in major superstores Tesco and Morrisons, as well as independent stores. In addition, the winning designs will be featured as part of a limited edition 2025 charity merchandise range.

The winners will also receive a prize package to support their careers in the creative industry including a mentoring programme, as well as a one-year Tate Gallery Membership, an iPad Air, Apple Pencil Pro and MacBook Pro. Designers can enter the competition at www.supermalt.com/design-your-can

CEO of The Windrush Generation Legacy Association, Deborah Klass, says: As CEO of The Windrush Generation Legacy Association, I am incredibly proud to broker this partnership with Supermalt UK. This collaboration is more than just a competition; it’s an opportunity to elevate Black and Global Majority creatives, offering them a platform to showcase their talent. We’re excited to see the fresh, innovative designs that will represent the Supermalt brand and to support these emerging artists in their creative and economic growth. We are also excited about the 2025 Notting Hill Carnival Merchandise that will be produced around the winning designs. This will further amplify our mission of celebrating culture and heritage with a heritage brand. It’s a true honour for WGLA to collaborate with such a respected brand as Supermalt, and we look forward to seeing the impact of this powerful collaboration.”

Supermalt Marketing Manager, Lindsay Brown, added: We are thrilled to offer emerging artists through our fanbase and the Global Majority community this fantastic opportunity to jumpstart their careers through our brand exposure. Supermalt’s values are very closely aligned with the WGLA’s and that’s what makes this collaboration such a great one. I am truly impressed by the incredible work the charity has accomplished and the remarkable judges, headed up by Mark, who are supporting us with the competition. I can’t wait to see the artistic creations that will come out of this initiative!”