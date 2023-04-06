Aidan Fortune

Aidan Fortune

Appointed as editor of ConvenienceStore.co.uk in 2020, Aidan previously worked on the brand between 2008 and 2015 as a reporter and products editor. Aidan grew up in the retail industry, with his parents running a convenience store in Dublin. He is most excited about best practice ideas and knowledge sharing amongst retailers that helps the entire sector grow.

Contact info

Tel:
01293 610222
Email:
aidan.fortune@wrbm.com

