Sunmagic Juices has rolled out its Daymer Bay Mocktails in the off-trade after a “successful” 2023 on-trade launch.

The 250ml bottles are available in four-pack bundles (RRP: £6.50) in retail and wholesale and come in three flavours: Classic Mojito, Passion Fruit Martini and Strawberry Daiquiri.

This range would provide consumers with a “bar-quality experience” that can be enjoyed on its own or mixed with spirits, said the juice company.

“The new Daymer Bay Mocktail multipacks are perfect for the core mocktail consumers in the UK, many of which are younger consumers who are actively reducing their alcohol consumption for physical and mental well-being reasons, and choosing not to drink it at home or when they go out,” said Andy Lewis, marketing controller at Sunmagic Juices.

“Three in five (61%) UK consumers say, when it comes to adult soft drinks and non-alcoholic drinks, they want a better range of options wherever they are, and Daymer Bay Mocktails’ success to date is clear evidence of that.”

The multipacks will be supported through various marketing strategies, including in-store activations, social media campaigns and influencer partnerships.