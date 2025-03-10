Activia is launching three new products this month across its Kefir and Fibre ranges, continuing its mission to “provide the nation with delicious gut health experiences,” it says.

The range extensions are the result of strong consumer demand since launch in 2024.

There is a larger format of Kefir Natural (345g) and a new flavour and larger format of Kefir Peach Passion Fruit (345g). These join the brand’s existing Kefir portfolio, including Activia Kefir Natural and Strawberry spoonable pots (150g), as well as Activia Kefir Natural and Strawberry drinks (280g).

The brand is also expanding its Fibre range to meet consumer demand for high fibre products. With the launch of new Activia Fibre Berries and Cereals four pack, it will be easier for people to incorporate more fibre into their diets to support overall wellbeing.

Rachel Wright, head of marketing at supplier Danone, said: “We’ve seen strong demand for our Kefir and Fibre ranges as consumers become increasingly aware of the gut health benefits of these products. We’re excited to bring these new flavours and formats to market as we continue to provide consumers with delicious and nutritious options to support their gut health.”

Activia Kefir Natural and Activia Kefir Peach Passion Fruit in 345g pots have an RRP of £2, while Activia Fibre Berries and Cereals four-pack in 115g will have an RRP of £2.75, launching later in 2025.