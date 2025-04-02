New research from Activia thas uncovered a surprising truth - despite spending an average of £23.50 per month on gut health, from supplements to exercise - the UK’s average gut health score is just 38 out of 100.

Gut health is at the forefront of conversations around wellness, but is often misunderstood or ignored, with new research from Activia revealing that almost two thirds of Brits (62%) admit they don’t even think about it.

To help people track and understand their gut health, Activia has created the Gut Health Tracker. The free tool on its website calculates a personalised gut health score based on the primary lifestyle factors that influence gut health including diet, activity, sleep and stress, to help take control of wellness by providing tips and educating on how to improve digestive wellbeing.

Younger generations are investing the most, with Gen Z spending £36.90 a month, rising to £41.50 for millennials, potentially due to the rise of #guthealth on TikTok. But this drops sharply for Gen X and older, who spend just £11.20 who might not be on #guttok.

Despite this investment, 46% of Brits suffer from bloating, constipation, or abdominal pain at least once a month—a figure that jumps to 56% of Gen Z and 54% of millennials, compared to just 37% of those over 44.

The Activia Gut Health Tracker helps people understand and support their gut health by assessing key lifestyle factors such as diet, sleep, activity levels and the impact of stress.

Despite gut health being fundamental to overall well-being, Brits are twice as likely to think about their physical health (60%) than their gut health (31%) in comparison. However, with 61% agreeing that spring and summer are the best times to make lifestyle changes, now is the perfect moment to take action and make a change!

Rachel Wright, head of marketing at Activia, said: “As our research shows, people are investing heavily in their gut health but aren’t always seeing results. That’s why we’ve launched the Activia Gut Health Tracker to give people a tangible way to measure, understand, and support their gut health. We’re on a mission to make gut health simple, accessible, and actionable for everyone.”

