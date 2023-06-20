AF Blakemore

Founded in 1917, A.F. Blakemore & Son Ltd is a family-owned food and drink retail and wholesale distribution business located in Willenhall, West Midlands. Currently led by Peter Blakemore, the third-generation leader, the company employs over 7,000 individuals. A.F. Blakemore comprises various divisions, including 262 company-owned SPAR stores, 15 Philpotts prepared-food stores, 690 independently owned SPAR stores served by Trade Partners, and a comprehensive food and drink supply chain service provided by Wholesale Distribution. They also operate Foodservice, Fresh Foods, Design & Shopfitting, and Vegan Store divisions. Learn more at www.afblakemore.com.