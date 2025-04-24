One Stop’s Easter hamper campaign returned this year, donating over £30,000 worth of goodies to local charities, community groups and regular customers.

The symbol group’s stores including franchisees, distribution centres, and head office teams were gifted a sum of money to create hampers.

One Stop St Pauls Road, Peterborough, personalised their hampers and filled them with a variety of Easter eggs and kindly donated them to the children’s ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

“Every year we try to do something to support children in our local area. This year we wanted to make sure all children who spent Easter in hospital could still be part of all the Easter fun,” said Ella Malyon, store manager of St Pauls Road.

One Stop Crewe Road in Haslington supported their local food bank by using their hamper budget and Easter egg donations to ensure families who regularly use the foodbank received an Easter egg this year.

Meanwhile, the One Stop team at Bridge Road, Salisbury Green store, used their hamper funds (and customer donations), to gift chocolate eggs to a local primary school.

“Each year, our Easter hamper project never fails to show just how passionate our colleagues are when it comes to supporting their local community. It feels so empowering knowing we can help support individuals, charities and communities who may need a sprinkle of some Easter fun!” commented Jack Taylor, community and partnerships manager at One Stop.

The symbol group also donated 490 Easter eggs to Epic Partners, a Nottingham-based charity that run youth groups and cancer homes, caring for young people with cancer and supporting their families.