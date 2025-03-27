One Stop has added an extra 24 Costa Express machines across its stores. These locations include Birmingham, Brierly Hill, Chichester, Cardiff, Wakefield, North Shields and many more communities across the UK.

Customers can enjoy a range of takeaway Costa Coffee hot drinks, from lattes, cappuccinos, hot chocolates to mochas. The easy-to-use, self-serve machine is perfect for those looking for a delicious drink on-the-go.

Customers can also earn Beans using any of One Stop’s Express machines when they sign up to the free Costa Club rewards scheme. They are then able to redeem a free drink once they have collected eight beans.