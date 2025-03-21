Wray & Nephew, renowned for its 63% ABV Overproof white rum, has launched a limited edition variant bottled at 43% ABV.

Wray’s 43 (RRP £25/70cl) is the brands first-ever rum launch in the UK and is available exclusively to the convenience channel through Booker.

It is a blend of unaged Jamaica white rum with notes of rich fruits, charred pineapple and molasses.

It is not a diluted version but a “distinct expression”, offering a smooth, naturally sweet profile while retaining the bold character Wray & Nephew is known for, the brand said.

“The launch of Wray’s 43 is an exciting new exploration for us. We have listened to our community and are providing rum lovers with a fresh way to experience the tropical flavours of Jamaica rum whilst staying true to the product’s authenticity,” said David Morrison, deputy master blender at J. Wray & Nephew.

It is ideal for long drinks, paired with mixers such as pineapple juice, ginger ale or coconut water, the brand recommended.