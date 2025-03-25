Richmond has become the official teatime partner of Channel 5 with its new TV campaign ‘Good Times at Tea Times’.

The campaign forms part of the brand’s £6.8m investment into marketing and brand communications.

Running until the end of September 2025, a series of nine mini-ads will air daily during the channel’s prime 5:50-8:30pm teatime slot, reinforcing the brand’s role at the heart of UK family mealtimes, it said.

Each ad will focus on the same six family members (plus their pet cat), embracing the brand’s “Good Times” brand ethos by celebrating authentic, relatable meal occasions.

The ads will showcase the brand’s diverse portfolio of products, including pork, chicken, meat free sausages as well as its newly launched Extra Tasty range.

The campaign aims to reach over 23 million consumers and would drive retailer sales, said Chris Doe, marketing director at Richmond owner Pilgrim’s Europe.

“Richmond has been a staple in UK households for over 134 years, bringing families together over great-tasting food. This partnership with Channel 5’s teatime moments in 2025 is an exciting first for the Richmond brand, allowing us to further embed Richmond into teatime moments and showcase our range to millions,” he said.