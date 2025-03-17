Four Loko has added a new flavour to its range of vodka-based RTDs, Camo Mango.

Camo Mango (8.4% ABV) will be available later this month (March) in 440ml cans with an RSP of £3.49.

To support the launch of Four Loko Camo Mango, a nationwide campaign will feature influencer collaborations, sampling events and merchandise drops. The campaign will invite consumers to share their Four Loko moments via user-generated content featuring the hashtags #CamoLoko and #PartyInACan.

“Designed to appeal to consumers seeking more than just a drink, it’s a statement of individuality,” said Clark McIlroy, managing director of Four Loko distributor Red Star Brands. “With its dynamic packaging and daring flavour, Camo Mango reinforces Four Loko’s commitment to delivering disruptive, category-defining RTD experiences.

“The fact that premium priced RTDs have grown faster than any other segment in the last two years means that there are some great opportunities out there for retailers to capitalise on this popularity,” added McIlroy.