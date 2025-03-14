Staropramen has unveiled a new 10x440ml can ‘Fridge Pack’ launching into stores from 17 March 2025.

The move would tap into the demand for multi-pack can formats in the world beer category, according to Circana.

The new cans are encased in a new recyclable cardboard sleeve and include an easy-to-carry handle and quick tear-open fold.

It will be supported by a new marketing campaign including in-store POS, digital assets and a paid social media programme, the brand said.

Each can and outer sleeve will include a QR code, providing consumers access to brand content and Staropramen’s website, where they can learn more about the brand’s heritage and brewing process.

Bethan Roberts assistant brand manager at Staropramen commented: “Shoppers want a pack format that works for them. Adding a mid-size pack to our range enables retailers to provide more choice, making sure their world lager offering has the formats to suit all shopping habits.

“Every pack comes with a scannable QR code to give customers access to exclusive Staropramen content and promotions, as well as an insight into the brands heritage and brewing processes.”