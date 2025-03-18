Carling has announced the return of its Emirates FA Cup on-pack promotion.

From 23 March until 30 June 2025, adults can scan QR codes displayed on the inside of Carling promotional multipacks for a chance to win prizes.

Prizes include four tickets to the Emirates FA Cup final, along with a pre-match tour of Wembley Stadium, a one-night hotel stay and a travel allowance. Secondary draw winners will have the chance to win Deliveroo vouchers.

New this year, shoppers who enter the on-pack promotion will have a second chance to win one of ten £20 gift vouchers to spend at selected retailers if they correctly answer an Emirates FA Cup-themed trivia question.

The promotion is designed to help retailers build up excitement amongst football fans and will run across 4x440ml, 10x440ml, and 18x440ml packs. As well as PMP 4x440m and PMP 10x440ml packs.

In past years, the beer brand’s on-pack promotions have helped drive sales for retailers, said owner Molson Coors.

Lee Willett Carling brand director at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said: “This campaign is about celebrating Carling’s football heritage and the history of the world’s oldest national football tournament. In bringing together clubs from across the football pyramid, the Emirates FA Cup creates truly unique sporting moments, and the final stages present a massive opportunity for our customers to drive sales.”