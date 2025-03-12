Cîroc has expanded its sparkling vodka-based RTD range with the addition of Cîroc Colada (rsp: £2.75/250ml).

It joins Cîroc Red Berry (launched August 2024), Cîroc Summer Citrus and Cîroc Tropical Passion (both launched February 2024).

The Diageo-owned brand said the NPD would tap into the ‘tropical’ trend, ranked the second most popular flavour profile in Super-Premium Vodka, according to Nielsen.

It would be the “perfect addition to fridges, helping retailers tap into these occasions and drive sales,” said Pippa Lewis, enior brand manager at Cîroc Vodka.

Alongside the new RTD, the brand has announced the return of Cîroc Coconut (rsp: £35/70cl) flavoured vodka.

Cîroc earned an additional £470k on volumes up 9.7% in the year to April 2024, according to The Grocer’s Britain’s Biggest Alcohol Brands.