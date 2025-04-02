Rustlers is undergoing a ‘total brand refresh’ to generate excitement with the introduction of new pack designs to boost the on-shelf appeal of its core range.

The brand refresh will feature new opportunities for retailers to capitalise on the growing food to go market. Rustlers will roll out the new-look packs from next week (7 April), making the range ‘more relevant to consumers, improving the clarity of messaging on-pack and driving clearer differentiation between Rustlers Burgers, Sandwiches and Subs,’ it says.

Key elements of the packaging refresh include new product names and imagery and consistent colouring for different types of protein (meat, chicken etc.) has been introduced. With shoppers increasingly looking for products to air fry, Rustlers have introduced a cooking method sticker on the front of pack, highlighting the quickest, most convenient hero cooking methods with a range of ‘To Your Taste’ cooking options

The newly designed packs will also feature a flame grilled and source of protein sticker, with the breakfast/meatless products having their own standout look, but staying consistent to the overall range.

Elaine Rothballer, head of marketing Consumer Brands at Kepak, said: “The vibrant new pack designs deliver much better on shelf stand-out for Rustlers SKUs and add an ‘eating occasion’ differentiation to the range, which will make buying Rustlers even easier for shoppers. We’re confident the new-look packs will not only strengthen Rustlers’ appeal amongst brand loyalists, but accelerate growth by attracting new consumers to the brand.”

To support the brand refresh, Rustlers are launching a new campaign in May, which will be aimed at encourgaing shoppers to ‘lose yourself in flame grilled taste.’ The campaign will also be supported across social and digital media.

To support the camapign in store, retailers can order free POS kits here.