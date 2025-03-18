Kepak Foods Division is to launch a new brand focusing on the out-of-home sector.

The ‘Grab a Bite’ range is designed to enable operators to offer “hot, tasty and on-trend food 24/7 with minimal operational complexity and labour requirements”. The range, which is fully assembled, will be supplied frozen which will enable operators to manage their stock levels and reduce wastage through a Thaw, Heat and Serve Process.

The range is launching with a selection of burger variants - The Barbecue Chicken Burger, The Classic Cheeseburger, and The Morning Sausage and Cheese Muffin. A wider range of products will follow later this year.

“Consumers are increasingly demanding no-compromise food offerings at a time and place that suits them whilst operators are under increasing pressure from the cost of doing business, particularly the availability and cost of labour,” said Kepak Foods Division CEO Brian Farrell. “We saw a gap in the market to make great tasting hot food that can be prepared easily by operators. Grab a Bite sets a new standard of quality in the market and has been thoroughly researched. Its development has leveraged Kepak’s food to go operational expertise, its market leading expertise in the production and assembly of Burgers and Hot Sandwiches and a significant R&D effort.”