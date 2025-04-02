The Reese’s brand is expanding its take home portfolio with the launch of Reese’s Dipped Peanuts shareable bags.

The brand is expanding its take home portfolio with a unique snacking experience that delivers the perfect blend of sweet and salty flavours. The new product combines crunchy peanuts dipped in flavourful peanut butter, mixed with chocolate flavoured dipped peanuts in a bag.

For the smaller format store, A 68g pricemarked bag is available at £1.35 amongst the three-strong range.

Jackson Hitchon, general manager of Europe, Middle East, Africa and world travel retail at The Hershey Company, said: “The launch is an exciting milestone for us as we continue to bring bold, delicious innovations to the UK market.

”By combining our peanut butter and chocolate flavouring with crunchy peanuts we’re offering a fun way for consumers to enjoy the sweet and salty flavours they love. With strong initial consumer demand and the segment’s year-on-year growth, we’re confident Dipped Peanuts will be a must-stock item.”