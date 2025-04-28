The Reese’s brand is bringing a new twist to its beloved peanut butter line-up with the launch of Reese’s Peanut Butter White Bar, made for sharing, snacking and treating.

This new innovation pairs the brand’s peanut butter filling with a white chocolate flavour coating, delivering a neat balance of salty and sweet.

The new variation offers an alternative to the more usual combination of peanut butter and milk chocolate, as well as expanding the range to appeal to changing consumer tastes, supplier The Hershey Company says.

The new bar’s design incorporates the iconic shape of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups into the mould, including the signature ridges, bringing the brand’s most recognisable format into this NPD.

Jackson Hitchon, general manager of Europe, Middle East, Africa, and World Travel Retail at The Hershey Company, said: “We’re excited to introduce the bar to British consumers, building on the success of the original Reese’s Peanut Butter Bar. This evolution strengthens the consumer connection to the iconic cups, while maintaining the signature sweet and salty peanut butter experience.”

The RRP of the 90g Reese’s Peanut Butter White Bar is £1.75.

You can read our guide to getting the most from chocolate confectionery here.