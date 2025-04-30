Nomadic has expanded its ‘Power’ range with the launch of Power Oats.
Available now in two flavours – raspberry and vanilla (RRP: £1.50)’, the 150g pots combine yogurt and oats while delivering 10g of protein, 100% of daily Vitamin D, plus gut-friendly cultures.
Nomadic’s marketing manager, Michelle Bloom, said: “Power Oats features yogurt blended with oats, which lend a different, satisfying, texture – and two great flavour choices. Combining ‘power’ with flavour is always paramount for us – as it is for our customers, who’re busy on their feet and always on the go. If the flavour doesn’t match the power delivery in such products, then they’ll just move on.”
