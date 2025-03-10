Iced tea brand Lipton has added a three-strong range of flavoured kombuchas.

Cans in Strawberry Mint, Raspberry and Mango Passionfruit have rolled out in Morrisons and on Amazon (rsp: £4.99/4x250ml).

The market for kombucha grew 39% in 2024 and was now worth £33m, said Lipton, citing NIQ data.

As the UK’s leading iced tea brand, Lipton was well positioned to “bring kombucha to the mainstream”, it said.

Lipton’s kombucha debut was “poised to shake up the market and tap into its immense potential”, the brand added.

“We know how popular the kombucha trend is and believe Lipton has created a product that can introduce even more people to the category and its benefits,” said Ben Parker, VP for off-trade sales at Lipton supplier Carlsberg Britvic. “As a brand, we are in a good position to grow an exciting category and we’re really looking forward to shoppers being able to try the flavours and for retailers to reap the current untapped rewards of stocking it.”

The launch will be supported by a campaign across out-of-home advertising, PR, social media, in-store marketing and sampling.

The ‘Kombucha-cha-cha’ push would demonstrate “how Lipton Kombucha makes you feel alive with tea that’s bursting with life, delivered with great taste and flavour”, said Lipton.