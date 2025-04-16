Robinsons has added a new flavour to its RTD range.

Orange & Mango (RRP: £1.79, £1.15 PMP/500ml) has joined the existing line-up of Raspberry & Apple, Blackberry & Blueberry and Peach & Mango.

The launch will build on flavour trends, with orange making up 37% of Robinsons’ sales and over £74m RSV for its dilutes, the Carlsberg Britvic-owned brand said.

It has also invested over £1m in advertising and product sampling for its “biggest ever above-the-line campaign” to support the launch.

“With our Ready-to-Drink range in growth and showing great promise in the market, we wanted to add to this success and help support retailers with another flavour that consumers already know and love,” said Ben Parker, vice president commercial off-trade at Carlsberg Britvic.

Retailers can visit Britvic’s At Your Convenience platform to claim a free case of the new variant and PoS to “amplify the launch in-store,” it says.