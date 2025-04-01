Carlsberg Britvic is to bring back its Tango Blast range for a six-months period thanks to popular demand.

Raspberry Blast and Cherry Blast (both RRP:£2.15/500ml) are available now exclusively to convenience.

The limited drop is set to build on the momentum from its initial launch in April 2024.

It quickly became a top performer for the brand within immediate consumption, with Raspberry and Cherry securing first and second place for fruit-flavoured carbonate product development in 2024, according to Nielsen.

The relaunch will be supported with shopper activations, social and PR activations.