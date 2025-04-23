KP Snacks is to become the ’Official Team Partner’ of England Cricket, featuring on the sleeve of the new England match and training shirts.

The partnership’s vision is to encourage healthier lifestyles and inspire more people to get involved with cricket, aiming to create a million opportunities for people to get active by 2033.

The news comes in addition to the existing partnership of The Hundred and the Community Pitches Project, Everyone In, that promotes grassroots cricket and will see the installation of 100 permanent, non-turf cricket pitches by the end of 2025.

Tony Singh, chief commercial officer at English Cricket, said: “This partnership is about more than just sponsorship - it’s about making a real difference in communities. Thanks to our existing partnership, hundreds of thousands are now more active through cricket, and millions more have access to all-weather cricket pitches, making it easier to get involved in the sport.”