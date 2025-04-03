KP Snacks has revealed the launch of its bold, new McCoy’s Hot ‘n’ Spicy Grab Bag. The launch capitalises on the strength of spicy flavours within the crisps, snacks and nuts (CSN) category, and follows the launch of the flavour in a £1.25 pricemarked pack (PMP) earlier this year.

Available now, the new product expands the ridged crisp brand while delivering ‘the full-on-flavour snacking experience McCoy’s is famous for’.

McCoy’s Hot ‘n’ Spicy aims to cater to consumer demand, with spicy ranges representing the third-largest flavour in CSN. The new format is also hoping to capitalise on the growth of food to go occasions, with consumers increasingly opting for convenient and affordable lunches.

John McDougall, brand manager at McCoy’s, said: “Spicy flavours continue to thrive and the new McCoy’s flavour is adding variety and quality to the segment. Retailer taste tests have already yielded amazing results, with 100% of convenience retailers surveyed saying they ‘love’ this new flavour and would stock it – a testament to its excellent credentials.”

McCoy’s Hot ‘n’ Spicy 45g Grab Bags have an RRP of £1.15.