Walkers has apologised to fans after its newly revamped Worcester Sauce flavour would only be served in Charlie’s Convenience Store in Barbourne Road, Worcester - in a nod to the one key ingredient in the snack.

The returning flavour had a ‘soft launch’ at the store last week (4 March) after being axed two years ago, and locals forced a sell out of the 89 boxes it had ordered. However, fans from other regions of the UK have reportedly taken to social media and other channels to express their anguish at the injustice of not being able to try the crisps in their first week of sale.

Speaking on the Worcestershire News’ page, a user called @revoltingpeasant2 said “Why would you do that? That’s a whole lot of production in the factory to only put stock in one shop?!”

In response, a spokesperson for Walkers said: “On reflection, maybe we shouldn’t have just limited the sale of Walkers Worcester Sauce flavoured crisps to only one store in Worcester.” They went on to say that the improved, ‘more Worcestershire-y’ crisps would be available nationwide soon.

Charlie’s is expecting a new flavour delivery in the next few days. Worcester itself has had a particularly ‘crispy’ week, with inflatables, POS and fancy dress all visible there on launch day.

The crisps will be on sale across the rest of the UK from 17 March.