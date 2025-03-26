Walkers Snacks is teaming up with Warner Brothers to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated A Minecraft Movie, launching an on-pack promotion and limited packaging across Wotsits, Quavers and Monster Munch.

Starting this week, the activity will offer shoppers the chance to win prizes including cinema tickets, hoodies, t-shirts and backpacks every hour between 6am and midnight. Those who purchase a qualifying pack and enter the promotion will automatically be added into a grand prize draw giving entrants the chance to win a trip for two to Hollywood - including a tour of the Warner Brothers Studios.

The partnership follows two successful collaborations between Walkers Snacks and the Ghostbusters franchise in recent years, which have seen the brand consistently bring shared excitement to movie moments.

The latest partnership aims to build on this, spanning a variety of SKUs and formats, from pricemarked to sharing, grab bags and multipacks.

Rachael Smith, senior marketing manager at Walkers, said: “We’re on a mission to bring even more excitement to the savoury snacking category this year, so what better way to achieve this than by partnering with one of the biggest movie launches of 2025? Our collaboration with Warner Brothers for the new A Minecraft Movie aims to boost retailers’ sales by allowing them to offer their shoppers the chance to win epic prizes and experiences.”