PepsiCo and Vue have signed a five-year deal that would see Pepsi as the exclusive soft drink provider for the cinema operator.

Rolling out this summer, Pepsi’s owner PepsiCo would provide a range of colas and soft drinks for all of Vue’s 92 cinemas across the UK, as well as cinemas across Europe, it said.

“We’re excited to begin this strategic partnership and our shared commitment to innovation presents great opportunities for us both. We have creative plans to further enhance the Vue guest experience, with our leading global and local brands, bringing flavour innovations and impactful experiences,” said Angus Macdonald, commercial SVP at PepsiCo.

Tim Richards CBE Vue founder and chief said the new Europewide partnership with PepsiCo marks a “pivotal time” for both Vue and the industry.