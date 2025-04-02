If head-turning flavour marriages are what your shoppers are seeking, look no further than Made for Drink’s new line, created in collaboration with pork scratchings purveyor, Mr Trotter.

The union of pork scratching seasoning and crisps makes “the perfect savoury sidekick for any full-bodied real ale, zippy white wine or even a crisp, cold lager,” the supplier says.

The news comes in the midst of a resurgence in traditional flavours in unexpected forms. Made for Drink founder, Dan Featherstone, said of the collaboration: “Teaming up with slow-cooked snacking hero, Mr Trotter is an enticing an opportunity. We simply couldn’t wait to add their unique seasoning to our glorious crisps. Something fun and tasty for what can sometimes feel like a bit of a serious category.”

The savoury treat is also proud to wear the English Heritage livery on pack, raising awareness and funds for the homegrown charity.

The 40g packs carry an RRP of £1.45.