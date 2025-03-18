KP Snacks is expanding its Hula Hoops range with the introduction of a bold new Smoky Bacon flavour.

The new product will be available in the same reduced plastic outer sleeve being that is rolled out across existing six-pack multipacks, removing 24 tonnes of packaging annually.

Inspired by the taste of grilled bacon and launching in a multipack, the new variant capitalises on the strength of this format. Hula Hoops BBQ Beef is the best-selling multipack within the ’meaty and BBQ’ flavour segment and the new addition complements the range with a strong, meaty flavour.

Sasha Finan, brand manager, said: “We’re excited to launch a brand new flavour for the core range, building on the brand’s momentum after reaching the £200 million RSV milestone last year. The release is a key step in driving incremental shoppers to the brand by tempting consumers with new and irresistible flavours.”