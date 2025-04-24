Fruit-infused water brand Dash Water has rolled out a campaign dubbed ‘Canspiracy’, designed to “crack open a cold can of the truth” about the soft drinks industry.

Dash has claimed that the soft drinks industry is failing to disclose the health risks associated with artificial sweeteners.

It said many brands “continue to use these sweeteners without proper disclosure”.

Through interactive billboards, the brand encourages consumers to use filtered glasses to reveal a hidden message exposing the “secrets the industry doesn’t want consumers to see,” it said.

“At Dash, we believe consumers have a right to the full truth,” said Jack Scott, co-founder of Dash Water.

“We’re not afraid to challenge the soft drinks giants who put profit before people. Consumers deserve to know exactly what they’re putting into their bodies. Through this campaign, we’re not only giving them the tools to uncover the truth but also empowering them to make informed decisions with confidence.”

Today, the brand has invited people to spot the billboards at 13 Shepherd’s Bush Green, London, and grab a pair of Dash’s filtered glasses.

It has also encouraged consumers to follow the campaign online.