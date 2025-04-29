Jimmy’s Iced Coffee has unveiled a limited edition donut flavour just in time for the summer months.

The launch has been designed to help retailers drive demand and tap into shopper thirsts for the “next big flavour trend”.

The slim can (RRP: £1.70/250ml) offers a “perfect balance of sweetness, while retaining Jimmys’ signature refreshing taste”.

It is set to be a standout choice for young shoppers, particularly Gen Z, with almost three quarters actively seeking new and unusual coffee flavours, according to FMCG Gurus.

The launch is expected to run until the end of the summer months with a new limited edition NPD set to roll out in the Autumn, Convenience Store can reveal.

Russell Goldman, managing director of breakthrough brands at Carlsberg Britvic, commented on the launch: “We can’t wait for Jimmy’s Donut Iced Coffee to hit shelves. As shoppers continue to seek out new and distinctive flavours, the launch presents a key opportunity for retailers to tap into.

“As the fastest growing established UK coffee brand, our aim is to help them drive these sales in a growing category with our latest Donut innovation.”

The launch will be backed by PoS, sampling and an activation at Bournemouth’s Paulton’s Park - located in the town where the Jimmy’s story began.