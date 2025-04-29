Natural energy drink brand Tenzing has secured investment from Heineken UK for a minority stake in the brand.

It is the first time Heineken UK have invested into the energy drinks market.

The deal would support the ongoing growth of the brand and create a working relationship that would leverage insights across both companies, Tenzing said.

Additionally, Heineken UK has agreed to offer Tenzing limited distribution through its convenience channel network.

Tenzing will continue to operate independently, it said.

Claiming to be the only natural energy drink at scale, the brand offers a “refreshing alternative to artificial energy” and is 100% plant-based, low in calories and crafted with real fruit. It is the No.3 functional energy drink in Tesco, according to NIQ.

“To take on the energy giants, we looked for a partner who could help us scale while staying true to who we are. We had interest from several global players but chose Heineken because they share what matters most: a belief in craft, natural ingredients, and building brands around community,” said Huib Van Bockel, CEO of Tenzing.

“They’re a family business that backs bold ideas and challenges the status quo. We’ll learn from them—but it’s still that same team, running Tenzing independently.”

Boudewijn Haarsma, Heineken UK managing director commented: “This is an incredibly exciting step for us. Next to developing and stretching the beer and cider categories, which remain core to us, we are keen to selectively invest in growth markets beyond these. We’re proud to partner with a certified B-Corp company, one that has strong values, a clear vision for the category and is totally committed to a product that is better for the consumer.

“We look forward to sharing valuable lessons and insights, as we help grow the Tenzing brand together.”

The investment sum and size of stake is not disclosed.